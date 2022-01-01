Chicken sandwiches in Avon
Avon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hooked
45 W Thomas Place, Avon
|Hot & Dirty Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
Grilled HOT & Dirty Chicken, pickle, lettuce, spicy slaw, house-mayo
Avon Bakery & Deli
25 Hurd Lane, Avon
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing on a Ciabatta roll w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded NAE chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled NAE chicken breast, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette