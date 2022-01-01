Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Avon
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Avon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hooked image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hooked

45 W Thomas Place, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Dirty Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Grilled HOT & Dirty Chicken, pickle, lettuce, spicy slaw, house-mayo
More about Hooked
Avon Bakery & Deli image

 

Avon Bakery & Deli

25 Hurd Lane, Avon

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Breaded NAE chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce & blue cheese dressing on a Ciabatta roll w/a side of carrot & celery sticks. (sub Ranch if you prefer)
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.99
Breaded NAE chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, parmesan & melted mozzarella on a Pane Toscano baguette
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.99
Grilled NAE chicken breast, sauteed peppers & onions, melted sharp provolone on a toasted Pane Toscano baguette
More about Avon Bakery & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Quesadillas

Map

More near Avon to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston