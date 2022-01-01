Avon restaurants you'll love

Avon's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Must-try Avon restaurants

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggplant Lasagna$24.00
eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter
Classic Bolognese$26.00
meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
herb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
More about Max A Mia
BouNom Café & Bakery image

 

BouNom Café & Bakery

136 simsbury road #15, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Croissant$4.75
Cinnamon Roll$6.75
Blueberry Scone$5.50
More about BouNom Café & Bakery
Little City Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Little City Pizza Co

152 Simsbury rd, Avon

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita special
fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and romano cheese
Little City special
grilled chicken, melted leeks, artichoke heart, roasted garlic spread, fontina and romano cheeses
Big Pizza$14.50
18" tomato sauce, mozzarella, romano, basil, olive oil
More about Little City Pizza Co
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Maple Balsamic Reduction
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Butternut Squash Risotto, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Maple Bourbon Glaze
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tossed Salad$9.95
20 Wings$27.00
10 Wings$14.00
More about First & Last Tavern
Avon Indian Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Avon Indian Grill

320 W Main St, Avon

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa$7.10
Crispy turnovers made with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
Tandoori Chicken$18.90
Chicken season in yogurt and ginger garlic paste, grilled in tandoor
Naan$3.50
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in Tandoor(clay oven)
More about Avon Indian Grill
E&D Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&D Pizza Company

200 W Main Street, Avon

Avg 4.7 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Grinder
Meatball, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
Combo Italiano Grinder
Ham, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Sm Cheese Pizza$13.95
More about E&D Pizza Company
Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo 10$13.29
1 Chimichanga W/Guac & Sour Cream
Combo 9$13.29
2 Tacos
Burrito Vegetariano$12.29
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Avon

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

