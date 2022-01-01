Avon restaurants you'll love
Max A Mia
70 East Main St, Avon
Popular items
Eggplant Lasagna
$24.00
eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter
Classic Bolognese
$26.00
meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Chicken Parmigiana
$25.00
herb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
BouNom Café & Bakery
136 simsbury road #15, Avon
Popular items
Classic Croissant
$4.75
Cinnamon Roll
$6.75
Blueberry Scone
$5.50
PIZZA
Little City Pizza Co
152 Simsbury rd, Avon
Popular items
|Margherita special
fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and romano cheese
|Little City special
grilled chicken, melted leeks, artichoke heart, roasted garlic spread, fontina and romano cheeses
Big Pizza
$14.50
18" tomato sauce, mozzarella, romano, basil, olive oil
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Maple Balsamic Reduction
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon
$28.00
Butternut Squash Risotto, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Maple Bourbon Glaze
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl
$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
First & Last Tavern
26 West Main Street, Avon
Popular items
Tossed Salad
$9.95
20 Wings
$27.00
10 Wings
$14.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Avon Indian Grill
320 W Main St, Avon
Popular items
Samosa
$7.10
Crispy turnovers made with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
Tandoori Chicken
$18.90
Chicken season in yogurt and ginger garlic paste, grilled in tandoor
Naan
$3.50
Traditional Punjabi bread baked in Tandoor(clay oven)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&D Pizza Company
200 W Main Street, Avon
Popular items
|Meatball Grinder
Meatball, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
|Combo Italiano Grinder
Ham, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Sm Cheese Pizza
$13.95
Puerto Vallarta Avon
15 West Avon Road, Avon
Popular items
Combo 10
$13.29
1 Chimichanga W/Guac & Sour Cream
Combo 9
$13.29
2 Tacos
Burrito Vegetariano
$12.29
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.