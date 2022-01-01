Avon Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Avon

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Max's Chopped Salad (Dinner)$12.00
cucumber, tomato, red pepper, carrot, green beans, scallions, gorgonzola cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
white bean & wild rice risotto, rosemary, smoked carrot agrodolce, braised fennel
Tuscan Salad (Dinner)$12.00
mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh cherry mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Max A Mia
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza$15.50
Tossed Salad$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Panini$13.25
More about First & Last Tavern
E&D Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&D Pizza Company

200 W Main Street, Avon

Avg 4.7 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Grinder
Meatball, marinara, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
Combo Italiano Grinder
Ham, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Sm Cheese Pizza$13.95
More about E&D Pizza Company

