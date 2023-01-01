Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve bread pudding

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggnog Spiced Bread Pudding$11.00
Vanilla Bean Gelato, Caramel Sauce
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern - Avon

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about First & Last Tavern - Avon

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Calamari

Pies

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cake

Cheesecake

Map

More near Avon to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston