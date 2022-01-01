Cake in Avon
Avon restaurants that serve cake
Max A Mia
70 East Main St, Avon
|Coconut Cake
|$10.00
coconut crème, toasted coconut, toffee sauce
BouNom Café & Bakery
136 simsbury road #15, Avon
|Carrot Cake ( 9x9)
|$48.00
Single layer.
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
|Spiced Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Butter Cream Frosting, Served with Vanilla Infused Whipped Cream
|Italian Cream Cake
|$10.00
Toasted Coconut, Crushed Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream
First & Last Tavern
26 West Main Street, Avon
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Avon Indian Grill
320 W Main St, Avon
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Warm chocolate cake served with vanilla ice-cream