Cake in Avon

Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve cake

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cake$10.00
coconut crème, toasted coconut, toffee sauce
More about Max A Mia
BouNom Café & Bakery image

 

BouNom Café & Bakery

136 simsbury road #15, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake ( 9x9)$48.00
Single layer.
More about BouNom Café & Bakery
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spiced Carrot Cake$10.00
Butter Cream Frosting, Served with Vanilla Infused Whipped Cream
Italian Cream Cake$10.00
Toasted Coconut, Crushed Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about First & Last Tavern
Avon Indian Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Avon Indian Grill

320 W Main St, Avon

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Molten Chocolate Cake$7.50
Warm chocolate cake served with vanilla ice-cream
More about Avon Indian Grill
Item pic

 

Puerto Vallarta Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
Dark chocolate ganache topped with a Nutella crust and chocolate sauce
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon

