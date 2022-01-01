Chicken parmesan in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Chicken Parmesan
Avon restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Max A Mia
70 East Main St, Avon
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$25.00
herb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
More about Max A Mia
Browse other tasty dishes in Avon
Nachos
Penne
Chopped Salad
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Caesar Salad
More near Avon to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston