Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve fish tacos

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Flour Tortillas
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tiramisu

Bruschetta

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Penne

Map

More near Avon to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston