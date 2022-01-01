Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Fish Tacos
Avon restaurants that serve fish tacos
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
No reviews yet
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos
$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Flour Tortillas
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
Puerto Vallarta Avon
15 West Avon Road, Avon
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon
Browse other tasty dishes in Avon
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Tiramisu
Bruschetta
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Chocolate Cake
Penne
More near Avon to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(546 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston