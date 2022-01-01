Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fudge in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Fudge
Avon restaurants that serve fudge
BouNom Café & Bakery
136 simsbury road #15, Avon
No reviews yet
Fudge Brownies
$6.25
More about BouNom Café & Bakery
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
No reviews yet
Fudge Brownie
$11.00
Whipped Peanut Butter Ganache, Vanilla Bean Gelato, Fudge Sauce
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
$11.00
Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting, Vanilla Bean Gelato, Fudge Brownie
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
