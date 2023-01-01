Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Garlic Bread
Avon restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
First & Last Tavern - Avon
26 West Main Street, Avon
No reviews yet
Garlic Flat Bread
$13.00
More about First & Last Tavern - Avon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Avon Indian Grill
320 W Main St, Avon
Avg 4.4
(667 reviews)
Avon Bread Basket (Butter, Garlic, Onion Naan)
$13.50
More about Avon Indian Grill
