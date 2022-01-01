Nachos in Avon

Avon restaurants that serve nachos

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Baby Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon

