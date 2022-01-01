Nachos in Avon
Avon restaurants that serve nachos
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
|Blackened Chicken Nachos
|$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Baby Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon
Puerto Vallarta Avon
15 West Avon Road, Avon
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.