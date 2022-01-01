Penne in Avon

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne al Buttero$24.00
Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano
More about Max A Mia
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne A La Vodka$20.00
More about First & Last Tavern

Map

