Pies in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve pies

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pepperoni Pie$9.00
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
D Pepperoni Pie$17.00
red onion, marinara, mozzarella, hot honey oil, parmigiano reggiano
Pollo Pie (Dinner)$18.00
marinated chicken, broccoli, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, garlic oil, aged asiago
BouNom Café & Bakery image

 

BouNom Café & Bakery

136 simsbury road #15, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Easter trio of pies$48.00
Little City Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Little City Pizza Co

152 Simsbury rd, Avon

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pie
spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, romano cheese and olie oil, wrapped and baked in little city pizza dough
First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Tomato Pie$11.95
LG Tomato Pie$20.50
