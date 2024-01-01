Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve quesadillas

Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta - Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Quesadilla$16.00
Large flour tortilla folded over and stuffed with cheddar cheese, mild peppers and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo, topped with more melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$8.95
Laredo Quesadilla$18.00
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Avon
Main pic

 

Lyme Bar & Grill

136 Simsbury Rd, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$14.00
More about Lyme Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Short Ribs

Cake

Lasagna

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Avon to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (504 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston