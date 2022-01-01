Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve sweet corn

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Corn Ravioli$27.00
Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter, sweet corn sauce
More about Max A Mia
Avon Indian Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Avon Indian Grill

320 W Main St, Avon

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn$6.50
Cream of corn with your choice of vegetable or chicken
More about Avon Indian Grill

