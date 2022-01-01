Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet corn in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Sweet Corn
Avon restaurants that serve sweet corn
Max A Mia
70 East Main St, Avon
No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Ravioli
$27.00
Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter, sweet corn sauce
More about Max A Mia
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Avon Indian Grill
320 W Main St, Avon
Avg 4.4
(667 reviews)
Sweet Corn
$6.50
Cream of corn with your choice of vegetable or chicken
More about Avon Indian Grill
