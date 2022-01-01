Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve tacos

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tacos GF*$18.00
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cotija, Flour Tortillas
Togarashi Spiced Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
Mango Salsa, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sriracha Aioli, Flour Tortillas
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Flour Tortillas
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos de la Esquina$11.95
Two large corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, melted Monterrey
Jack cheese, honey-grilled onions, mixed cabbage, and Pico de Gallo.
Served with guacamole, Spanish rice, and black beans.
Dos Tacos$9.29
Tacos Paseados$10.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Avon

