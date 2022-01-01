Tacos in Avon
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
|Short Rib Tacos GF*
|$18.00
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cotija, Flour Tortillas
|Togarashi Spiced Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$18.00
Mango Salsa, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sriracha Aioli, Flour Tortillas
|Crispy Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Flour Tortillas
Puerto Vallarta Avon
15 West Avon Road, Avon
|Tacos de la Esquina
|$11.95
Two large corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, melted Monterrey
Jack cheese, honey-grilled onions, mixed cabbage, and Pico de Gallo.
Served with guacamole, Spanish rice, and black beans.
|Dos Tacos
|$9.29
|Tacos Paseados
|$10.95