Tomato soup in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Tomato Soup
Avon restaurants that serve tomato soup
PIZZA
Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms
152 Simsbury rd, Avon
Avg 4.6
(246 reviews)
Tomato Basil Soup
$4.95
More about Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
336 West Main Street, Avon
No reviews yet
Organic Tomato Soup
$11.00
Parmesan Croutons
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
