Tomato soup in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve tomato soup

Little City Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms

152 Simsbury rd, Avon

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$4.95
More about Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Tomato Soup$11.00
Parmesan Croutons
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

