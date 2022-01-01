Avon restaurants you'll love

Avon restaurants
Toast
  • Avon

Avon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Avon restaurants

Pizza King image

 

Pizza King

8100 East US Hwy 36, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PK Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.99
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
Bread Sticks$4.99
4 Soft Warm Breadsticks served with your Choice of Dip
More about Pizza King
Carl's Donuts and Bakery image

 

Carl's Donuts and Bakery

7481 E. US Hwy 36, Suite B, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sides
Carl’s Famous Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Sandwiches
More about Carl's Donuts and Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken

7483 East US Highway 36 Suite B, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken
