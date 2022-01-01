Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Carrot Cake
Avon Lake restaurants that serve carrot cake
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$6.00
More about Cafe Melissa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 5
(22 reviews)
1/2 Pan Carrot Cake
$28.00
Moist carrot cake with walnuts, golden raisins, spices and luscious cream cheese frosting! Serves 8.
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
