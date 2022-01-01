Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fajitas in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Chicken Fajitas
Avon Lake restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 3.5
(17 reviews)
chicken fajitas
$19.95
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine, House Ranch and Hot Sauce
More about Salad KraZe
