Chicken salad in Avon Lake

Avon Lake restaurants
Avon Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe Melissa image

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Blackened Chicken Hummus Salad$16.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Rico's Tacos & Tequila image

 

Rico's Tacos & Tequila

33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
taco salad chicken$16.95
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
Item pic

 

Salad KraZe

690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots and Red Onion over Iceberg (Choose a Dressing)
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots, Iceberg and Red Onion
More about Salad KraZe
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE

Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken Salad with cranberries, red onion, light curry, honey and mayo. Build Your Own: Choose crusty bun or wrap. Choose 1 cheese or none. Choose any 3 veggies. Voila'!
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

