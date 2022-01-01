Chicken salad in Avon Lake
Avon Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe Melissa
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
|Blackened Chicken Hummus Salad
|$16.00
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|taco salad chicken
|$16.95
More about Salad KraZe
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
|Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots and Red Onion over Iceberg (Choose a Dressing)
|Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots, Iceberg and Red Onion
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Chicken Salad with cranberries, red onion, light curry, honey and mayo. Build Your Own: Choose crusty bun or wrap. Choose 1 cheese or none. Choose any 3 veggies. Voila'!