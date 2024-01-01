Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Avon Lake

Avon Lake restaurants
Avon Lake restaurants that serve clams

New England Clam Chowder image

 

St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry

32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Dine-In)$9.00
12 oz.
More about St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
Salad KraZe image

 

Salad KraZe

690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder (GF)
More about Salad KraZe

