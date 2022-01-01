Cobb salad in Avon Lake

Cobb salad in
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
Sedona Cobb Salad
$18.00
More about Cafe Melissa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 5
(22 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$9.50
Romaine with bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, and creamy basil dressing.
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
