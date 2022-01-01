Cobb salad in Avon Lake

Go
Avon Lake restaurants
Toast

Avon Lake restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cafe Melissa image

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Sedona Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE

Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.50
Romaine with bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, and creamy basil dressing.
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon Lake

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Avon Lake to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston