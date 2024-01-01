Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Green Beans
Avon Lake restaurants that serve green beans
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
Green Beans
$6.00
More about Cafe Melissa
St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
No reviews yet
Side: Green Beans & Carrots (Drive-Thru)
$2.00
More about St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
