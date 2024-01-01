Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Avon Lake

Avon Lake restaurants
Avon Lake restaurants that serve green beans

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$6.00
More about Cafe Melissa
St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry

32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side: Green Beans & Carrots (Drive-Thru)$2.00
More about St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry

