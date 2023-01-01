Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Avon Lake

Go
Avon Lake restaurants
Toast

Avon Lake restaurants that serve lasagna

Cafe Melissa image

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Lasagna$16.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Consumer pic

 

Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers - oldshoolavonlake.com

445 Avon Belden Rd, Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Housemade Lasagna$18.00
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers - oldshoolavonlake.com

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon Lake

Cake

Nachos

Salmon

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Avon Lake to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston