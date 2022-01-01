Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Quesadillas
Avon Lake restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
K Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 3.5
(17 reviews)
LG chesse quesadilla grill ck
$12.95
quesadilla laredo
$11.75
SM chesse quesadilla
$6.25
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
