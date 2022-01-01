Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Avon Lake

Avon Lake restaurants
Avon Lake restaurants that serve salmon

Cafe Melissa image

SALADS

Cafe Melissa

32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
K Petite Salmon$9.00
Grilled Salmon$18.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Meal 3: Salmon - Baked image

 

St. Joseph Parish & School

32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meal: Salmon - Baked (Takeout)$17.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side.
This fish is gluten free.
Add on more sides a la carte!
Meal: Salmon - Baked (Dine-In)$17.00
Meal comes with Cole Slaw, Vegetables & 1 piece of Salmon with Chardonnay Dill Sauce on the side.
This fish is gluten free.
Add on more sides a la carte!
More about St. Joseph Parish & School
Item pic

 

Salad KraZe

690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alaskan Salmon
Spinach, Wild Alaskan Salmon, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion, Sunflower Kernels, Feta Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Salad KraZe

