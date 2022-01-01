Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Shrimp Salad
Avon Lake restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
Avg 4.4
(627 reviews)
Shrimp Greek Salad
$18.00
More about Cafe Melissa
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Shrimp, Mandarin Oranges, Wanton Strips, Sunflower Seeds, and Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Salad KraZe
Browse other tasty dishes in Avon Lake
Fish Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Pizza
Hummus
Quesadillas
Fajitas
Cobb Salad
More near Avon Lake to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston