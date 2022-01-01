Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avon restaurants
you'll love
/
Avon
Must-try Avon restaurants
The Mad Crabber
40606 Hwy 12, Avon
No reviews yet
More about The Mad Crabber
Tico Taco - TBD
TBD, Avon
No reviews yet
More about Tico Taco - TBD
Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse - AVON, NC
40534 NC Highway 12, Avon
No reviews yet
More about Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse - AVON, NC
More near Avon to explore
Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Nags Head
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Manteo
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1686 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston