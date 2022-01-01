Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve caesar salad

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

36931 DETROIT ROAD, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Non-Traditional Caesar Salad$8.50
Greens | Croutons | Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese Blend | Caesar Dressing
More about Two Bucks
Avon Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Avon Brewing Company

37040 Detroit Rd, Avon

Avg 4.5 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Avon Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Fried Pickles

Fish And Chips

Pretzels

Chili

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Avon to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston