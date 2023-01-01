Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

Heck's - Avon - 35514 Detroit Rd.

35514 Detroit Rd., Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$13.00
Parmesan, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil Aioli
More about Heck's - Avon - 35514 Detroit Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Antica Italian

35568 Detroit Rd., Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$14.00
Pickled Cherry Peppers, Lemon Aioli, Pomodoro
More about Antica Italian

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Chili

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Short Ribs

Pierogies

Map

More near Avon to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1584 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston