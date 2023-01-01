Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Calamari
Avon restaurants that serve calamari
Heck's - Avon - 35514 Detroit Rd.
35514 Detroit Rd., Avon
No reviews yet
Calamari
$13.00
Parmesan, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil Aioli
More about Heck's - Avon - 35514 Detroit Rd.
Antica Italian
35568 Detroit Rd., Avon
No reviews yet
Calamari
$14.00
Pickled Cherry Peppers, Lemon Aioli, Pomodoro
More about Antica Italian
Browse other tasty dishes in Avon
Chili
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Waffles
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Short Ribs
Pierogies
More near Avon to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1119 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1584 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston