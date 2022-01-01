Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Avon
/
Avon
/
Fish And Chips
Avon restaurants that serve fish and chips
Two Bucks
36931 DETROIT ROAD, Avon
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips Platter
$14.00
Battered Cod Filets, Served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about Two Bucks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Avon Brewing Company
37040 Detroit Rd, Avon
Avg 4.5
(931 reviews)
Fish & Chip
$15.00
More about Avon Brewing Company
