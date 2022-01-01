Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Avondale

Avondale restaurants that serve burritos

Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd

1709 n dysart rd, Avondale

Bean & Ch Burrito$3.99
Delicious home made refried pinto beans filled with shredded cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Pastor Burrito$9.75
Pork strips marinated in our own homemade guajillo sauce, then grilled and filled with fresh guacamole & pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Arizona Burrito$9.99
Marinated steak strips, grilled with pico de gallo then filled with fresh cut potatoes and cheese. Make any burrito "Chimi Style" $1.99 - deep fried to a golden brown texture, served with a bed of lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Make any burrito "Wet Style" $.99 - Smothered in white queso dip & shredded cheese or red enchilada sauce & shredded cheese.
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100

10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100, Avondale

Bacon Breakfast Burritos$8.99
Served with flour tortilla, eggs, potatoes, cheese
Asada Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Served with flour tortilla, eggs, potatoes, cheese
Lunch Asada Burrito$10.99
Asada Lunch Burrito Served with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo served in flour tortilla.
