Miso soup in Avondale

Go
Avondale restaurants
Toast

Avondale restaurants that serve miso soup

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

10321 West McDowell Road A-101, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Miso Soup$3.00
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Map

More near Avondale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Buckeye

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston