Quesadillas in Avondale

El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale
|Quesadilla w/Meat
|$5.50
Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
1709 n dysart rd, Avondale
|Asada Quesadilla
|$9.99
Marinated steak strips seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.