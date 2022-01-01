Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Avondale

Avondale restaurants
Avondale restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104

1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale

Quesadilla w/Meat$5.50
Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat
Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd

1709 n dysart rd, Avondale

Asada Quesadilla$9.99
Marinated steak strips seasoned and grilled to perfection, then filled with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100

10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100, Avondale

Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Served with flour tortilla and cheese
