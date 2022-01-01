Tacos in Avondale
Avondale restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale
|Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
|$3.69
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
|Fish Taco
|$5.50
Fish Taco with cilantro, shredded carrots, cabbage shreds, special recipe house sauce
|Pollo Taco (Chicken)
|$3.69
Sonoran Style marinated chicken
More about Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
1709 n dysart rd, Avondale
|3 Rolled Tacos
|$4.25
Made with ground beef and topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
|Quesa Birria Taco
|$3.50
Melted Oaxaca cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro and red onions. Served with birria au jus. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
More about Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100
10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100, Avondale
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
Carne Asada Taco Served in Flour or Corn Tortilla includes cilantro and onion and side of lime.
|Birria Taco
|$2.99
Birria Taco Served in Flour or Corn Tortilla includes cilantro and onion and side of lime.