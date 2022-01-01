Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Avondale

Avondale restaurants
Toast

Avondale restaurants that serve tacos

El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104

1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$3.69
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
Fish Taco$5.50
Fish Taco with cilantro, shredded carrots, cabbage shreds, special recipe house sauce
Pollo Taco (Chicken)$3.69
Sonoran Style marinated chicken
More about El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd

1709 n dysart rd, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Rolled Tacos$4.25
Made with ground beef and topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Fish Taco$3.50
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Quesa Birria Taco$3.50
Melted Oaxaca cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro and red onions. Served with birria au jus. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
More about Rosie's Taco Shop - Avondale - 1709 n dysart rd
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100

10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asada Taco$2.99
Carne Asada Taco Served in Flour or Corn Tortilla includes cilantro and onion and side of lime.
Birria Taco$2.99
Birria Taco Served in Flour or Corn Tortilla includes cilantro and onion and side of lime.
More about Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100

