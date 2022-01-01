Avondale Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!
3336 North Milwaukee Avenue
Location
3336 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Late Bar
Hope you enjoyed your stay! Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/latebar to keep up to date with all our upcoming events.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!
Smoque BBQ
BBQ Low and Slow
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Come in and enjoy!