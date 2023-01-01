Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Avondale
/
Avondale
/
Burritos
Avondale restaurants that serve burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Taqueria Moroleon
9173 Gap Newport pike, Avondale
Avg 4.5
(1144 reviews)
Bean Burrito
$6.00
Burrito Moroleon Lunch
$15.00
Kids Chicken Burrito & Beef Taco
$7.00
More about Taqueria Moroleon
Be Here Brewing Company
122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale
No reviews yet
Burrito
$17.00
More about Be Here Brewing Company
