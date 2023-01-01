Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Avondale

Avondale restaurants that serve burritos

Taqueria Moroleon image

FRENCH FRIES

Taqueria Moroleon

9173 Gap Newport pike, Avondale

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Burrito$6.00
Burrito Moroleon Lunch$15.00
Kids Chicken Burrito & Beef Taco$7.00
More about Taqueria Moroleon
Banner pic

 

Be Here Brewing Company

122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$17.00
More about Be Here Brewing Company

