Chimichangas in Avondale

Avondale restaurants that serve chimichangas

Taqueria Moroleon image

Taqueria Moroleon

9173 Gap Newport pike, Avondale

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Chimichanga Sola$14.00
Chicken Chimichanga$21.00
Chimichanga$11.00
More about Taqueria Moroleon
Be Here Brewing Company

122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$17.00
More about Be Here Brewing Company

