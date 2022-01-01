Tacos in Avondale

Go
Avondale restaurants
Toast

Avondale restaurants that serve tacos

Taqueria Moroleon image

FRENCH FRIES

Taqueria Moroleon

9173 Gap Newport pike, Avondale

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
Kids 2 Tacos$5.99
Taco$2.50
More about Taqueria Moroleon
Be Here Brewing Company image

 

Be Here Brewing Company

122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two Street Style Beef Tacos$10.00
More about Be Here Brewing Company
Map

More near Avondale to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston