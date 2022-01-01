Tacos in
Avondale
/
Avondale
/
Tacos
Avondale restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Taqueria Moroleon
9173 Gap Newport pike, Avondale
Avg 4.5
(1144 reviews)
Kids 2 Tacos
$5.99
Taco
$2.50
More about Taqueria Moroleon
Be Here Brewing Company
122 Pennsylvania Avenue, Avondale
No reviews yet
Three Shrimp Tacos
$12.00
Two Street Style Beef Tacos
$10.00
More about Be Here Brewing Company
More near Avondale to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
Glen Mills
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston