Sandwiches
Bakeries
Avventura bakery and deli
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
30 Knotter Drive
Southington, CT 06489
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
30 Knotter Drive, Southington CT 06489
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mix Fine Cakes and Pastries
Come in and enjoy!
Flair Restaurant & Bar
Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.
75 Center
Come on in and enjoy!
Sherman's Taphouse
Come enjoy our Gastropub! We are Kid Friendly. Park on the road or in any of the free parking lots around Center Street