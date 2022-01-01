A&W Restaurant
A&W Restaurants is an American chain of fast-food restaurants distinguished by its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats. Its origins date back to 1919 when Roy W. Allen set up a roadside drink stand to offer a new thick and creamy drink, root beer, at a parade honoring returning World War I veterans in Lodi, California.
5133 S 108th Street
Location
Hales Corners WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
