A&W Restaurant

A&W Restaurants is an American chain of fast-food restaurants distinguished by its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats. Its origins date back to 1919 when Roy W. Allen set up a roadside drink stand to offer a new thick and creamy drink, root beer, at a parade honoring returning World War I veterans in Lodi, California.

5133 S 108th Street

Popular Items

Big Breakfast$7.99
2 Eggs served with toast, choice of sausage, bacon, ham or brat, and American fries or Hash Brown
Papa Burger$4.89
Two juicy 100% U.S. Beef patties with two slices of melted American cheese. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our classic A&W Papa Sauce all on a lightly toasted bun.
#1 Egg & Cheese$3.99
Location

Hales Corners WI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
