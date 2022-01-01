Go
Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr.

Popular Items

Waffle Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Meat$3.69
Bacon Avocado Scramble$10.99
Eggs scrambled with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, house roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack
Deluxe Egg Sandwich$9.99
Fried eggs, hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough.
Fresh Fruit$2.99
Strawbry Banana Waffle Combo$10.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Served with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Orange Juice To Go$3.69
CYOO Omelette$10.29
Ranch Potatoes$2.99
French Toast Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Location

15203 Knoll Trail Dr.

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
