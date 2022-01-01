Awake Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
1969 Ogden Ave
Popular Items
Location
1969 Ogden Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Margo
Tri-Taylor's new Neighborhood Café and Deli! Featuring a full coffee bar, upscale sandwiches, and fresh pressed juice options!
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Come in and enjoy!
Room 500
Come in and enjoy!
Billy Goat Tavern - Madison Street
Come in and enjoy!