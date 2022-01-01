Go
Awake - Carrollton

Breakfast & lunch specialties and classics!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1575 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Avocado Scramble$10.99
Eggs scrambled with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, house roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack
French Toast Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Pancake Combo$10.49
Whole-wheat pancake. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat$9.79
Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with English muffin.
Oatmeal Cake Combo$10.99
Our 10” gluten-friendly pancake is house made with freshly ground rolled oats and topped with strawberries,
blueberries and powdered sugar
Meat$3.69
Strawbry Banana Waffle Combo$10.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Served with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Waffle Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Patriot Waffle Combo$10.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar served with eggs cooked to order and your choice of meat.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$10.49
Corned beef mixed with seasoned ranch potatoes and house-roasted onions.
Topped with two eggs any style. Served with creamy hollandaise.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100

Carrollton TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
