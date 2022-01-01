Go
A map showing the location of Awake Juice Bar - LegendsView gallery

Awake Juice Bar - Legends

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

15321 Palmdale Road

Victorville, CA 92392

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

15321 Palmdale Road, Victorville CA 92392

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Pollos Bros - 12190 Hesperia Rd - Victorville CA, 92395
orange star4.5 • 1,163
12190 Hesperia Rd Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
W!NG BROS
orange starNo Reviews
11272 Palmdale Rd Adelanto, CA 92301
View restaurantnext
Awake Juice Bar - Apple Valley - 18855 Bear Valley Rd
orange starNo Reviews
18855 Bear Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
Los Pollos Bros #2 - 12218 Apple Valley Rd Suite 201 - Apple Valley CA, 92308
orange star4.7 • 466
12218 Apple Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6055 - Apple Valley
orange starNo Reviews
12218 Apple Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
D6 Pizza - Hesperia
orange star4.7 • 2,447
15555 Main St. Suite #D6 Hesperia, CA 92345
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Victorville

WaBa Grill - WG0093 - Victorville (Roy Rogers) NEW
orange star4.2 • 2,258
15683 Roy Rogers Drive Victorville, CA 92394
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0212 - Victorville (Bear Valley Rd)
orange star4.3 • 1,186
17100 Bear Valley Rd, #3k Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
Los Pollos Bros - 12190 Hesperia Rd - Victorville CA, 92395
orange star4.5 • 1,163
12190 Hesperia Rd Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
Jocko's Pub LLC
orange star4.2 • 133
13622 Bear valley rd Victorville, CA 92392
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Victorville

Hesperia

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Apple Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Awake Juice Bar - Legends

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston