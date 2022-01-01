A Walk in the Park Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Omelette$4.00
3 Egg Omelette with Cheese - custom build it with veggies & meats
Platter$6.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Breakfast Meat, 3 Eggs your Way
Burrito$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, melty Cheddar rolled in a flour tortilla
Side Of Breakfast Meat$3.00
Grandma's In Town Breakfast$8.50
2 Pancakes (Original or Flavored), Choice of Breakfast Meat, Hashbrowns or grits, 3 Eggs Your Way
Pancakes$2.00
Hashbrown Patty$1.00
Big Boy's Breakfast$10.00
2 Pancakes (Original or Flavored), Choice of 2 Breakfast Meats, Loaded Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs Your Way
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Choice of Breakfast Meat, Cheese & Scrambled eggs on a Biscuit, Bagel or Toast
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Onions & Peppers folded in a cheesy melted tortilla. with Sour Cream and Salsa
Location

1491 Aster Avenue

Akron OH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
