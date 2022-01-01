Go
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill

With the Best Specialty Drinks in Sumner County, we are sure to make your evening a night to remember. The Bushwhackers at the bar are sure to be a drink you'll never forget. Our restaurant is a place to relax, listen to live music and enjoy your summer. Enjoy some delicious seafood for dinner or our amazing Sunday brunch and see what everyone is talking about! See you soon! Call ahead seating available.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

727 Marina Private Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1426 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish$15.00
Kids Tenders w/Fries$6.00
Chips & Salsa$7.00
Burger$12.00
Side of French Fries$4.00
Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Mac N Cheese w/Fries$6.00
Kiddie Catfish w/Fries$6.00
Fish Tacos$12.00
Ahi Tuna$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

727 Marina Private Rd

Gallatin TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
