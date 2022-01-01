Go
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy

Popular Items

Basket of Hushpuppies$4.00
8 of Our In-House made Hush Pups, includes butter packs
Tacos 'Shrimp'$15.00
(3) soft flour tortillas / shrimp (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / shredded cheddar cheese / diced tomato / chipotle aioli / fries, chips or cole slaw
Chicken Tortilla Cup$4.00
Platter Shrimp (gf)$17.00
10 Shrimp, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Fish & Chips$14.00
Crispy Fried Fish Filet / Fries / Hush Pups
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream
Crab Cake Sandwich "Market Price"$21.00
Lump crab cake (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / tomato / kasiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
**MARKET PRICED DAILY"
Salmon (gf)$22.00
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
Shrimp / Fish Platter$17.00
5-shrimp, 1-fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Scallops / Shrimp Platter$26.00
5-scallops, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Location

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy

Ridge VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
