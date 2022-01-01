Go
Toast

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of downtown Roanoke for over 25 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

108 Campbell Ave SE • $$

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
3 chicken tenders and a side of french fries
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Six chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Basket of Hush Puppies$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Market Street Salad$7.99
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
Calamari$8.99
Crispy rings topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homestyle marinara
Side of Hush Puppies$2.99
4 puppies, served with honey butter
Seafood Platter$18.99
Pick any two: select fried oysters, jumbo Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, crab cake, or cod filet. Grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried and served with rice pilaf and seasoned vegetables.
Awful Wings$9.99
One pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips - Small$8.99
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips Entree$13.99
If we were in a contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wokology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franklin Rd Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

No reviews yet

Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston