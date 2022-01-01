Go
  • Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company has been in the heart of Salem for over 15 years. We have the best Fish and Chips this side of the Atlantic, and the ONLY raw bar in the Valley. Enjoy the menu!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

131 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
Jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll.
Fish & Chips Entree$15.99
If we were in contest, this would win an award. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
$$ Cocktail$0.99
Crab Balls$11.99
Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.
Shrimp & Chips$16.99
(8) jumbo Gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce.
Basket of Hush Puppies$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Pepperjack Crab Soup$5.99
SIGNATURE DISH: Lump crabmeat with sweet red peppers and green peppers, and onions in a spicy cream-style soup.
Market Street Salad$9.99
A colorful salad of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing. We suggest adding Ahi Tuna!
Fish & Chips - Small$10.99
A smaller portion of our famous fish and chips. Crispy battered white fish served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

131 E Main St

Salem VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Frank's Pizza in Salem

No reviews yet

Frank’s Pizza opened in 2008 and is located on Main Street in Salem, Virginia. Since then, it has been nominated several times as Best Pizza in Salem & in the Roanoke Valley.
Starting with it’s thin crust New York style pizza to it’s Philly steak subs it will not leave you disappointed.

Mac and Bob's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Shenandoah Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place!
Friends are family!

Rockfish Food & Wine

No reviews yet

Approachable fine dining in historic Grandin Village, Cheers!

